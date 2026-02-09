Free NEET coaching, Rs 10-lakh pilgrim insurance: Vaishno Devi shrine board’s new decisions

From setting up a museum to doubling the insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per pilgrim and free coaching centres for NEET aspirants, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) took a slew of decisions on Sunday to make the shrine one of India’s most vibrant spiritual destinations.

In a meeting chaired by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the Board members approved three key initiatives – an international museum dedicated to spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modelled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Pointing out that ‘Shakti Museum’ will be constructed at Natali (Katra) in consultation with the Asian Heritage Foundation, an official release here said the proposed museum will serve as a religious, educational and cultural centre.

The state-of-the-art light & sound shows will bring mythology to life through a fusion of tradition and innovation, it said, adding that the L-G requested the Board to provide concrete suggestions, enabling the project to be initiated in the coming months and completed within two years.

The Board also decided to shortly hold recruitment process to fill all the vacant positions, establish coaching centres offering free coaching to NEET aspirants from Katra and surrounding areas, besides formulation and phased implementation of a rehabilitation plan for service providers on the shrine track, such as ponywallahs, in line with the directives of the National Green Tribunal.

It also constituted a committee to assess strategies for expanding pilgrim numbers and enhancing pilgrimage experience, and make suggestions to the board.

The Shrine Board further decided to promote sports across the Jammu region and transform J&K into a national sporting powerhouse alongside its spiritual eminence.

It also emphasised on specialised training for ‘pujaris’ and resolved to prioritise purchases from self-help groups, women and young local entrepreneurs to supercharge regional economies. The board also decided to contribute directly for Katra’s transformation, the release added.

“It’s Board’s resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant, and provide modern infrastructure for residents and the millions who arrive as pilgrims,” the L-G said.

It also reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects, including construction of the exit track at Bhawan, widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to Bhawan, slope stabilisation works, construction of Shri Shankaracharya Ji temple and allied amenities at Katra and a school for ‘divyangjan’ at Chaitanya Ashram, Jammu. The Board directed strict adherence to timelines, quality and safety measures.

The Board appreciated the community welfare initiatives of renovating within five months a total of 15 schools in Reasi and Udhampur districts damaged during the heavy rains of August-September 2025.

The Board appreciated the greening initiatives undertaken by SMVDSB and approved a comprehensive Annual Green Plan for 2026-27. The L-G directed the CEO to reaffirm the commitment to environmental sustainability with particular emphasis on clean-and-green Katra town and its surrounding areas.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the L-G laid foundation stones for several pilgrim-centric facilities aimed at enhancing infrastructure and spiritual experience. These included construction of three new temples in Reasi district, restoration of two ancient temples in Jammu district at an estimated cost ₹1.21 crore, redevelopment of the Bhairon Ji Temple Complex and construction of staff accommodation at Bhawan and Bhairon Ji. L-G Sinha also inaugurated newly constructed cottages at Katra and launched an improvised ‘pouch prasad’ containing dry fruits, an engraved coin depicting the Holy Pindies (the three deities of the Vaishno Devi shrine) and a sacred ‘mauli’ (sacred thread) for pilgrims.