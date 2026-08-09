‘Free movement for all’: Manipur government reopens national highways after 3 years

Members of Naga and Meitei communities burn tyres on NH-2 during a protest over the death of six Naga civilians in Leilon Vaiphei village in June this year, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. (ANI)

In a significant development, the Manipur government on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of the state’s national highways, allowing the free movement of people from all communities.

The announcement was made jointly by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, his deputy Nemcha Kipgen, and legislator Haokholet Kipgen at the Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

The state’s two key lifelines, namely NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) and NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road), have been severely affected by law-and-order challenges and blockades since the outbreak of the ethnic violence on May 3, 2023. Their reopening is expected to instill life in the battle-weary state. The government has also declared the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur bus service.