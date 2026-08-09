‘Free movement for all’: Manipur government reopens national highways after 3 years

In a significant development, the Manipur government on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of the state’s national highways, allowing the free movement of people from all communities.
The announcement was made jointly by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, his deputy Nemcha Kipgen, and legislator Haokholet Kipgen at the Kangpokpi District Headquarters.
The state’s two key lifelines, namely NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) and NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road), have been severely affected by law-and-order challenges and blockades since the outbreak of the ethnic violence on May 3, 2023. Their reopening is expected to instill life in the battle-weary state. The government has also declared the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur bus service.
During a public address in Kangpokpi, Singh said that the boundaries of Manipur were shaped and protected by all communities, who have made sacrifices to safeguard the state’s integrity. He also said that it was unfortunate that certain vested interests were trying to create confusion among the public, but added that every crisis has a solution.
Further, Singh urged all communities to build trust and support one another. He said that people should first identify themselves as Indians and then as Manipuris, expressing concern that some were not hesitant to do the latter.
He also pointed out that India’s development would remain incomplete without the progress of the Northeast, and similarly, Manipur’s development would be incomplete without the development of Kangpokpi district.
In hailing the occasion as a historic moment for the state, Deputy Chief Minister Kipgen on Saturday said that balanced development between the valley and hill areas is essential for the state’s overall progress, adding that the BJP-led government has been consistently working for the development of Manipur.
She also pointed out that lasting peace can be achieved only through mutual trust, love, and understanding among communities, and sought the support of civil society organisations, public leaders, intellectuals, and all stakeholders in building enduring peace in Manipur.