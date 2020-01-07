‘Free Kashmir’ poster seen at Mumbai protest against JNU violence, Fadnavis questions Uddhav

During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI) During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI)

Hours after a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was seen at Mumbai’s Gateway of India during a protest against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence in New Delhi, Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned incumbent CM Uddhav Thackeray saying if he would tolerate the “anti-India campaign” happening “right under your nose”.

Fadnavis took to Twitter to say that the ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans were raised by the “Azadi gang” at 2 km from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). “Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???” he tweeted.

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards. Some posters called for ‘Ban on ABVP’, while some others read “Stand with JNU”.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan, citing inconvenience to tourists and residents. Police forced those protesting into buses and relocated them to Azad Maidan, the city’s protest venue. While the police had earlier requested the protesters to move to another venue, they had refused.

On Sunday night, about a hundred people gathered at the Gateway of India to protest the mob violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi earlier that day. Those gathered at the venue said it was an ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest and it would continue indefinitely.

The Gateway of India, located in Colaba opposite the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, is among the city’s most visited tourist spots.

