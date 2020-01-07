FIR filed against woman holding ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at Mumbai’s protest against JNU violence

During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI) During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI)

The Mumbai Police Tuesday registered an FIR against the woman who was seen holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at Gateway of India during a protest against violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The woman protester, identified as Mehak Prabhu, had earlier in the day said her intentions were to only highlight the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating how the issue was “completely blown out of proportion”, in a video posted on Facebook, Prabhu said, “I saw a bunch of people who were painting placards on every issue like NRC, CAA and for JNU students. There was a placard lying on the side which said ‘Free Kashmir’. The first thing which came to my mind when I saw that placard was about the basic constitutional rights of Kashmiris.”

“I was quietly standing with a flower in my hand. That means we need to make peace together. That was my only intention in holding that placard. The narrative to the matter was crazy,” she added.

Several other demonstrators were seen with placards that called for ‘Ban on ABVP’, while some others read “Stand with JNU”.

Hours after Prabhu’s poster made rounds on social media, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking if he would tolerate the “anti-India campaign” happening “right under your nose”.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police evicted protesters at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan, citing inconvenience to tourists and residents.

About a hundred people gathered at the Gateway of India on Sunday to protest the mob attack at the JNU. Those gathered at the venue said it was an ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest and it would continue indefinitely.

