‘Free Kahmir’ placard: Devndra Fadnavis, Jayant Patil in Twitter spat

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil engaged in a spat on Twitter over the “Free Kashmir” placard seen during the protest against the violence in JNU at the Gateway of India.

“Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of ‘Free Kashmir’? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhavji are you going to tolerate this free Kashmir anti-India campaign right under your nose???” Fadnavis tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Responding to Fadnavis, Patil claimed the placard sought an end to all forms of discrimination in Kashmir. He also accused the former CM of trying to confuse people.

Fadnavis hit back, claiming the NCP leader was indulging in “vote bank” politics.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Tuesday said the placard only suggested freedom from restrictions in Kashmir.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the antecedents of the woman holding the placard are being probed.

