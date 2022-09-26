scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Free drive perks up 3rd dose, but adult coverage just 21%

So far, only 22.24 per cent of the adult population in the country has received the third precaution dose, with the coverage among those above 60 years more than double that of those in the 18-59 years bracket.

Covid vaccination, Covid vaccination drive, Covid 3rd dose, Covid 3rd dose India, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News

DESPITE A MARKED increase in the number of Covid-19 precaution doses administered after the government started offering the vaccine free to all adults beginning July 15, just over a fifth of the eligible population in the country has taken it. The 75-day drive for those eligible in the 18-59 years age group ends coming Friday (September 30).

While only 17.58 per cent of 77 crore persons in the 18-59 years group have received the third dose, it is much higher in percentage terms – 48.5 per cent – in the 60-plus age group which has 13.7 crore persons, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till mid-July i.e. before the start of the free vaccination drive for adults, only 8 per cent of those in the 18-59 years group and 27 per cent of those over 60 years, had taken the  precaution dose.

Since the free drive commenced, 14.6 crore precaution doses have been administered; of this, 12.7 crore were between 18 years and 59 years, as per the data.

A senior official involved in Delhi’s vaccination drive said, “With people needing only primary vaccination certificates for travel, they do not feel the need for getting the precaution dose.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:45:53 am
