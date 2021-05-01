Free Covid vaccine shots for everyone from today: UP govt

Meanwhile, the government claimed to have administered 1,20,88,714 vaccine shots, of whom 21 lakh have been administered both doses.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced free vaccination for every beneficiary from May 1, and claimed it would be the first state to do so. The announcement came a day before people in the 18-44 years age group become eligible to take the shots.

The government said those between 18 and 44 years will be vaccinated on Friday and Saturday, while those above 45 years will get their jabs four days a week.

While many states postponed the vaccination of the 18-44 years group citing lack of shots, the UP government claimed it had made all arrangements to meet the demand.

A government spokesperson said while the state already had one crore doses in stock for the latest phase, at least four crore doses would be purchased through a global tender that has already been floated. The state administration estimates there are nine crore people in the 18-44 years category in UP.

“To ensure regular availability of Covid vaccines and to ensure that the vaccination drive is carried out without any hindrances or obstructions, the state will receive a total of one crore vaccines for the next phase of vaccination. The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech will each provide 50 lakh doses,” said the spokesperson.

The official added, “For carrying the vaccination drive effectively, the state government has also floated a global tender to purchase four to five crore doses of Covid vaccines.”

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath said, “In the second wave of this pandemic, it is the youth who seem to be more vulnerable as the numbers indicate. It is essential to provide them protection as people under 45 years of age have to stay outdoors in order to take care of their parents or children.”

Meanwhile, the government claimed to have administered 1,20,88,714 vaccine shots, of whom 21 lakh have been administered both doses.