Free bus travel for women: Why new Kerala govt’s first Cabinet decision is already facing roadblocks

Free bus travel for women in the state-run Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which became the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) first Cabinet decision after it was sworn in Monday, is likely to face major financial and operational challenges.

The scheme, announced hours after the V D Satheesan government took oath, is one of the “five Indira guarantees” promised in the UDF election manifesto and will come into effect on June 15.

But the initiative could be facing hurdles even before rollout. One of the biggest concerns is finances. A loss-making entity for years, KSRTC has survived largely on support from the already cash-strapped state government. Government data also show that the KSRTC fleet has shrunk over the years, operating around 4,000 buses compared to nearly 7,000 in the private sector. Of the 4,000-odd buses, 1,270 are more than 15 years old.