Free bus travel for women in Kerala begins: Check eligibility and benefits

Free bus travel for women in Kerala: The women in Kerala can now travel free on state-run buses, with the launch of ‘Priyadarshini’ scheme today. It was one of the key promises made by the Congress-led UDF government in its election manifesto. With this launch, Kerala joined other southern states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the scheme will bring significant changes to the lives of ordinary women. “It will benefit women and transgender persons from various sections of society, including fisherwomen, domestic workers, students, employees, and those travelling to hospitals, government offices, and banks,” he said.