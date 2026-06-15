Free bus travel for women in Kerala begins: Check eligibility and benefits

Kerala has rolled out free bus travel for women. Check eligibility criteria, benefits and key details of the scheme.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 15, 2026 09:26 PM IST
Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo)Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo)
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Free bus travel for women in Kerala: The women in Kerala can now travel free on state-run buses, with the launch of ‘Priyadarshini’ scheme today. It was one of the key promises made by the Congress-led UDF government in its election manifesto. With this launch, Kerala joined other southern states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the scheme will bring significant changes to the lives of ordinary women. “It will benefit women and transgender persons from various sections of society, including fisherwomen, domestic workers, students, employees, and those travelling to hospitals, government offices, and banks,” he said.

The CM also noted that, with the implementation of the scheme, the amount previously spent on monthly travel expenses will now become additional savings for households.

Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo) Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo)

Kerala launches free bus travel scheme for women: Who is eligible

In the first phase, the scheme will provide free travel to women of all age groups and transgender persons on all 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses, irrespective of income level or social background. The beneficiaries will not be required to register, submit applications or furnish any documents to avail the service.

The women passengers will only need to obtain a zero-fare ‘Priyadarshini’ ticket from the conductor through an Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM). The tickets will enable digital recording of journeys and help facilitate reimbursement to KSRTC. The state government will provide around Rs 800 crore annually to KSRTC for implementing the scheme.

Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo) Kerala has introduced free bus travel for women (Express Photo)

Free bus travel for women begins in Kerala: Check benefits

As thousands of women depend on KSRTC buses every day for work, education, healthcare, office-related travel, and other essential purposes, the scheme is expected to strengthen their financial security by reducing travel costs and increasing their monthly savings.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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