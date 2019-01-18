Free bus service for Kumbh devotees from Amethi from Jan 24: BJP leader

Arrangements are being made, at the behest of Union minister Smriti Irani, to run buses for Kumbh mela devotees free of cost from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from January 24 onwards, a party leader said on Thursday.

“The decision to start the bus service was taken by Union minister Smriti Irani. The target is to take at least 20,000 people to Kumbh. We will also make arrangement for their food and bring them back on the same day. It will be free of cost and registrations have already begun. The service will continue till the last day of the Mela (March 4),” said Govind Singh, BJP spokesperson in Amethi.

There are five assembly segments under Amethi Lok Sabha constituency – Gauriganj, Amethi, Salon, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. Two buses have been slotted for each segment, he added.

“Buses are being arranged from different districts. Prayagraj is about 100 km from Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi. We are hoping that it will take around two and half hours to cover the distance considering the traffic. Therefore, the buses should be able to make the daily trip between Amethi and Prayagraj,” Singh said.

Amethi and Rae Bareli, considered bastions of the Gandhi family, have become a battleground between Congress and BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. While Irani had announced benefits under different government schemes to unorganised artisans, Rahul Gandhi had already given away solar lights to schools, institutions as well as temples in Amethi.

Rahul is scheduled to visit Amethi on January 23 and 24 and the BJP’s special bus service will begin around the same time. However, it is not yet clear whether Irani will be present to flag off the service.