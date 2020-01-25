Fraud case: SP MLA sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

MLA Hasan appeared before a fast-track court in Kairana for a bail hearing. MLA Hasan appeared before a fast-track court in Kairana for a bail hearing.

SP MLA Nahid Hasan was sentenced to 14-day judicial custody on Friday after a fast track court rejected his bail in connection with a fraud case. The MLA from Kairana was earlier declared an “absconder” by a Shamli lower court last year. According to the police, Hasan has been booked in 12 cases in Saharanpur and Shamli for alleged attempt to murder and extortion, among other charges.

“MLA Hasan appeared before a fast-track court in Kairana for a bail hearing. The court rejected the bail and sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody. There are allegations against Hasan and eight others over committing fraud worth Rs 80 lakh in connection with a land deal. The investigation in the case is pending along with other cases that have been filed against MLA in the past”, said Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal.

