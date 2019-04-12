The controversy over the Rafale deal took a fresh turn Saturday after French newspaper Le Monde reported that Anil Ambani’s France-based telecom firm ‘Reliance Atlantic Flag France’ was given tax waivers worth 143.7 million euros by local authorities just a few months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault.

According to the report, Ambani’s French firm was initially investigated by local tax authorities and found liable to pay 60 million euros in taxes for the period 2007 to 2010. Although Reliance offered to pay 7.6 million euros as a settlement, the French tax authorities did not budge.

Subsequently, French tax authorities conducted another probe for the period 2010 to 2012 and asked for an additional 91 million euros in taxes. Notably, the total amount owed by Reliance to the French state in taxes swelled to at least 151 million euros when PM Modi announced his plans to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets, according to the report in Le Monde.

The report further stated that the French authorities went on to accept 7.3 million euros from Reliance as a settlement six months after Modi’s Rafale announcement, instead of the much bigger sum of 151 million euros.

