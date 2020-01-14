France says closely following situation in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo)

France is closely following the situation in Kashmir, the French government said on Monday and noted that the issue was discussed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron three days ago.

A statement issued by Elysée Palace said the two leaders discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir in the “spirit of trust and frankness” that characterises bilateral ties.

“In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterises their relations, the French President and the Indian Prime Minister discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely,” the statement released here by French embassy said.

A statement issued by the Indian government on Friday after talks between Modi and Macron did not mention Kashmir.

“The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global

situations,” the statement by PMO said.

