Modi-Macron meet LIVE Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India, to discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at Mumbai airport, in Mumbai. (Source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Modi-Macron meet LIVE Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday night for a three-day visit. He was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat. During his visit, which comes exactly a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to France, Macron will hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the AI Impact Summit.

Bilateral meeting: At around 3:15 PM today, the two leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. In addition, they will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The leaders will also inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

Story continues below this ad Traffic restrictions: The traffic department has announced restrictions along certain stretches in south Mumbai between 2 PM to 9 PM on Tuesday for the main event of the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’. The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Chowk (Regal Junction) shall be closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds. Taxi and BEST bus stands on Adam Street and P Ramchandani Marg will also be closed. Live Updates

