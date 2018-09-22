Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
France not involved in choice of Indian partners for Rafale: Full statement

The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies, says a statement issued by the French embassy in New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 22, 2018 1:51:22 am
Rafale deal, Hollande rafale deal, rafale reliance, Rafale deal hollande, Rafale fighter aircraft, rafale deal reliance, rafale offset partner, hollande anil ambani, reliance rafale deal, rafale news, india news, indian express France has said it is not involved in choice of Indian partners for Rafale deal. (Source: Rafale Aviation)

The intergovernmental agreement signed on 23rd September 2016 between the French and Indian governments for supplying India with 36 Rafale aircraft concerns the obligations of the French government solely with regard to ensuring the delivery and quality of this equipment.

The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies. In accordance with India’s acquisition procedure, French companies have the full freedom to choose the Indian partner companies that they consider to be the most relevant, then present for the Indian government’s approval the offsets projects that they wish to execute in India with these local partners so as to fulfil their obligations in this regard.

As it happens, agreements have already been signed by French companies with many Indian firms, both public and private, under the framework of Indian laws.

