France issues postage stamp on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

The French government Wednesday released a postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the world leader. The Indian Embassy in Paris partnered with French postal service company La Poste in releasing the postage stamp. Each stamp is priced at €1.30.

Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy was remembered by people across the world on his 150th birth anniversary with several countries, including Uzbekistan, Turkey, Palestine and Monaco, releasing commemorative postage stamps and organising events to mark the day.

The stamp issued by the Republic of Uzbekistan has been made in the form of a postal block and has “150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi” inscribed on the block in Uzbek and English. Each stamp costs around Rs 47 (6200 Uzbek sums) and the circulation of the stamp is about 5,000 copies. While the government of Monaco had released 40,000 Gandhi stamps on October 2. Each stamp is priced at 2.10 euros.

Indian missions across the world held commemorative events where leaders and civil society members paid floral and musical tributes to Gandhi.