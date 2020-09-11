France backs India candidature for permanent UNSC seat: Florence Parly

Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly during the induction ceremony of Rafale jets at Ambala Thursday. (PTI)

French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Thursday said France supports Indian candidature for permanent seat at the UN security council. “India’s election as a member in 2020-21 and 2022 represents an opportunity to promote together a common vision of international peace and security,” she said at the induction ceremony of Rafale aircraft in Ambala, while hailing the strategic bilateral relationship between India and France.

France is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council along with the US, Russia, China and the UK.

Promising fast delivery of the remaining 31 Rafale aircraft, the French defence minister said, “The India-France friendship is rock solid and is time-tested. It is based on commonality and trust… Today I warmly congratulate all the people on both sides who put in their heart and soul into making the induction ceremony possible.”

She said Make in India has been a reality for French industries for several years, particularly for defence equipment.

Parly said when France was going through a critical stage of the pandemic, India was by its side. “I wish to say thank you and wish to say that as in any strong friendship, you can count on us. We will also be by your side,” she said.

