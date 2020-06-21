Frame policy for street vendors to earn livelihood in lockdown, Bombay HC directs state

The court said the petitioner could not equate hotels and restaurants with street vendors and sought to know the state government’s stand on the issue. (File) The court said the petitioner could not equate hotels and restaurants with street vendors and sought to know the state government’s stand on the issue. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the state government to form a policy to enable street vendors to earn their livelihood during Covid-19 lockdown.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Manoj Jalamchand Oswal, through advocate Ashish Verma, raising concerns pertaining the loss of livelihood of street vendors due to the lockdown.

Oswal said since hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate, street vendors should also be permitted to conduct their businesses.

The court said the petitioner could not equate hotels and restaurants with street vendors and sought to know the state government’s stand on the issue.

The bench said just as courts had physically re-opened in a staggered manner outside containment zones, the state could consider framing an appropriate policy to enable street vendors to earn their livelihood.

After Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni sought time for the state to respond on consideration of policy for street vendors, the court granted two weeks to the state to respond and posted further hearing on July 7.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd