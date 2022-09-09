scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Frame policy for ‘reasonable accommodation’ of transgenders in jobs: SC to govt

The court noted that the 2019 Act was a watershed moment for transgenders, and added that the Central government should take the lead in facilitating an enabling framework. It also asked the government to place a report on record.

Indian supreme court, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, transgenders, transgenders rights, Transgender jobs, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court noted that the matter has wider ramifications and went on to direct the government to come up with the policy.

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday asked the government to come up with a policy framework under which reasonable accommodation can be given to transgenders for seeking employment in establishments covered by provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked the Centre to complete the same in three months in consultation with the National Council for Transgender Persons.

The court noted that the 2019 Act was a watershed moment for transgenders, and added that the Central government should take the lead in facilitating an enabling framework. It also asked the government to place a report on record.

The court also gave the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at liberty to consult all stakeholders.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The court was hearing a plea by a transgender woman who challenged the denial of a cabin crew job by Air India to her.

An engineering graduate, Shanavi Ponnuswamy, said she was working with AI customer support (domestic and international) in Chennai when the airline came out with an advertisement for cabin crew in 2012. Though she applied, it was rejected. She challenged this as a violation of her fundamental rights and contended that the job was denied to her due to her gender identity.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Senior Advocate K V Viswanathan, appearing for the airline, told the bench on Thursday that she was not rejected due to her gender identity but because she had not scored the requisite qualifying marks.

The court noted that the matter has wider ramifications and went on to direct the government to come up with the policy.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:05:50 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, 9 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought in Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought in Asia Cup

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement