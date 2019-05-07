Fourth Scorpene-class submarine Vela launched

The Indian Navy’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine Vela, constructed by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), was launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of MDL on Monday. Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Dr Ajay Kumar, secretary (defence production), who was the chief guest on the occasion, performed the launch ceremony.

Advertising

The submarine was towed to the Mumbai Port Trust for separation from the pontoon after which she will undergo rigorous trials and tests, both at the harbour and at sea before delivery to the Navy, the Navy said in a statement issued on Monday.

The submarine has been named ‘Vela’ after an earlier submarine, which was the lead submarine of the erstwhile Vela class, the second batch of the Foxtrot-class submarines acquired from erstwhile USSR, since decommissioned.

Commodore Rakesh Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, MDL, said that the launch of the P15 B Destroyer ‘Imphal’ on April 20 and of Vela on Monday were among the major events for MDL this year. At present, eight warships and five submarines are under construction at MDL.