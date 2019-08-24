Fourth accused in Rakbar lynching case arrested

The Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested the fourth accused in the Rakbar Khan lynching case while the state government appointed a Special Public Prosecutor for the trial.

Advertising

Alwar SP Parish Deshmukh said that Vijay Kumar, 25, was arrested from Jaipur. Meanwhile, advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma has been hired as a Special Public Prosecutor by the Ashok Gehlot-let state government.

Rakbar, 31, was transporting cows on foot on the intervening night of July 20 and 21, 2018, with Aslam Khan, when the duo was allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalwandi, which is under Ramgarh police station limits in Alwar district.

While Rakbar was beaten to death, Aslam managed to escape. They were headed for their village in Haryana.

Rakbar’s death had led to an outcry following which, the top police administration officials of the state and the then Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, had visited the spot and ordered a judicial inquiry.