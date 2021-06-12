Four youths drown in Narmada river in Bharuch

While they were swimming in the Narmada river, water level rose due to the discharge from Sardar Sarovar Dam and high tide in the sea.

Four youths drowned in Narmada river at Kabirvad, a tourist spot in Bharuch district, on June 10. The bodies of three of them were fished out June 10 night while the fourth person’s body was recovered on Friday morning.

The four deceased were identified as Devram Bhairam Jat (21), Ganeshram Bhairam Jat (22), Bastiram Durgaram Jat (23), Nemaram Chanduram Jat (22), all residents of Bholav village in Bharuch and natives of Nagaur district in Rajasthan.

According to police eight persons from Rajasthan, who were doing the furniture work of an under-construction hotel at Bholav village in Bharuch, had gone to Kabirwad to spend their holiday.

While they were swimming in the Narmada river, water level rose due to the discharge from Sardar Sarovar Dam and high tide in the sea.

Nabipur police station A K Jadeja said, “Four youths swam and reached the banks while four others drowned. We have intimated family members of the deceased and they are on their way to collect the bodies.”

Bodies of two deceased were fished out with the help of local divers and fire brigade recovered the body of another worker later in the night and the fourth person on Friday morning.