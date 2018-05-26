Four years of Modi govt HIGHLIGHTS: Next PM should be ‘kaamdar, zimmedar and imaandar’, says Sibal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Files)

Sunday, May 27, marks the fourth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. It was a challenging four-year tenure for the PM, with controversies surrounding the Rafale deal, tumultuous ties with China and Pakistan, tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, demonetisation and GST, and farmer distress among a few issues. Diplomacy has been one of the key thrust areas of the government as their diplomatic outreach has come a long way in the last four years. Although the government witnessed several ups and downs in its relationship with different countries, it had to adapt to the changes.

While the Congress-led Opposition has criticised the prime minister of keeping silent on critical issues, Modi did not make things easier by holding no interactions with the press during the entirety of his tenure.

On Saturday, one day prior to completing four years, congratulations and reactions from political leaders have started coming in.