4 workers fall unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes at Vizag steel plant Visakhapatnam

The workers were immediately administered first-aid and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (representational image)

Four workers fell unconscious after inhaling fumes following a gas leak at a thermal power plant area in Vishakapatnam Steel Plant here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) Deputy General Manager (DGM) J Mallikarjun, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday when the workers, who were carrying out duties in the Thermal Power Plant (TPP) area, sensed the gas leak and collapsed shortly thereafter, he said.

“Minor gas leak occurred at the TPP area and four workers fell unconscious after inhaling the gas,” Mallikarjun told PTI.

The workers were immediately administered first-aid and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.