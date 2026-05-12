4 workers fall unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes at Vizag steel plant Visakhapatnam

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Four workers fell unconscious after inhaling fumes following a gas leak at a thermal power plant area in Vishakapatnam Steel Plant here, a senior official said on Tuesday.
According to Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) Deputy General Manager (DGM) J Mallikarjun, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday when the workers, who were carrying out duties in the Thermal Power Plant (TPP) area, sensed the gas leak and collapsed shortly thereafter, he said.
“Minor gas leak occurred at the TPP area and four workers fell unconscious after inhaling the gas,” Mallikarjun told PTI.
The workers were immediately administered first-aid and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He said the workers were discharged later in the day after doctors confirmed that they were out of danger
According to Mallikarjun, the leaked gas was suspected to be a Blast Furnace (BF) gas, which contains carbon monoxide and can be hazardous upon exposure.
The exact cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained and an inquiry is underway, he said.
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