Four parked cars catch fire on Noida road, no one injured

Four vehicles parked on the roadside in Sector 62 here caught fire Wednesday night after an electric wire fell on them, police said. The incident was reported around 10 pm under Sector 58 police station limits, they said.

“Due to the problem in the transformer, an electric wire connected to it fell on the vehicles parked nearby which soon caught fire,” a police official said.

The Fire Service officials were soon alerted and the flames were doused with no reports of any loss of life, the official said. However, the two sedan and two hatchback cars were engulfed in the fire, according to the official.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App