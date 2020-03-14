Four sentenced to 6 years in jail in 2006 Faridabad court violence case

Although the FIR was initially lodged against 25 persons, one person has since died and the others have been cleared of charges due to lack of evidence. Although the FIR was initially lodged against 25 persons, one person has since died and the others have been cleared of charges due to lack of evidence.

Almost 14 years after a scuffle between two groups of lawyers culminated in the firing of gunshots, which left one lawyer injured, four people were sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for the crime.

The incident took place on March 31, 2006. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Ajaybir Bhadana, a practicing lawyer in the district court. In his complaint, Bhadana alleged that two advocates, Om Parkash Sharma and L N Parashar, had been pressuring the then Bar Association president, J P Adhana, to give them contracts for the canteen and cycle stand.

On March 31, 2006, around “3.30-3.45 pm”, he alleged Sharma, his son, Gaurav, and Parashar, along with some others armed with revolvers, hockey sticks and “dandas”, attacked Adhana, the complainant and those in their support. In the attack, a bullet hit an advocate, Rakesh Bhadana, in his thigh, following which the accused fled from the spot. Kailash, who was also alleged to have pulled out and used a “double barrel gun”, is the fourth accused in the crime.

Additional Sessions Judge, Rajesh Garg held all four men guilty of “commission of offence” punishable under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation) “read with Section 34” (common intention).

Although the FIR was initially lodged against 25 persons, one person has since died and the others have been cleared of charges due to lack of evidence.

The prosecution has been able to prove its case qua accused Om Parkash, L N Parashar, Gaurav Sharma and Kailash for the commission of offence that they, in pursuance of common intention, attempted to commit murder of Rakesh Bhadana, and fired shots upon him and also criminally intimidated prosecution witnesses,” stated the order.

The court Friday sentenced all four accused to “rigorous imprisonment for a period of six years” and a fine of Rs 2,000 each for “commission of an offence under IPC section 307”, adding that, in case of default, they will have to undergo “simple imprisonment for one month”.

“Further, all convicts are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six months and to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each for commission of offence under IPC section 506. In default of payment of fine, each convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for 15 days,” states the ‘order on sentence’, adding that “substantive sentences.shall run concurrently”.

The order also states, “In the case in hand, the convicts are members of the Bar.It is pertinent that convicts are members of legal profession and are role models for the public at large and having the responsibility to assist the courts to impart justice, but they had taken the law into their own hands and inflicted injuries by using firearms. Thus, they do not deserve leniency.”

“We are completely dissatisfied with this decision, which overlooks the witnesses and evidences produced in court. We will appeal against this verdict and are hopeful we will get justice there, “ said defence advocate Sachin Parashar.

