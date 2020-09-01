Four senior PDP leaders seek permission to meet Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti, booked under the Public Safety Act, has been in detention for over a year now.

Four senior leaders of the PDP on Monday sought permission from the Srinagar district administration to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti, booked under the Public Safety Act, has been in detention for over a year now.

In a letter to District Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, the PDP leaders wrote, “Despite being detained under the draconian PSA at her residence Fairview (declared as a sub-jail) Ms Mufti has certain legal rights even as a political prisoner / detainee that cannot be violated or taken away.”

The letter was posted on Twitter through Mufti’s handle that is currently run by her daughter Iltija Javed. The letter by senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone, A R Veeri, Khurshid Alam, and Aijaz Mir stated that apart from legal aid and adequate medical facilities, these rights “include visitations at least twice a week and I’m sure we can agree that these are rights Ms Mufti is entitled to as per the Constitution”.

Throughout her illegal detention, Ms Mufti hasn't been allowed to meet anyone except immediate family. PDP members wrote to DC Srinagar today urging admin to allow them to visit her.Even as a political prisoner, she is legally entitled to visitation rights that can't be violated

The leaders said the state administration has not allowed them to meet the former chief minister since August 5 last year, “despite repeated attempts”.

Sources in the administration said this is the first such formal request that has been received from the party for “members other than the family to meet her”.

PDP youth president Waheed Para told The Indian Express, “Party members have made several attempts to try and meet Mehbooba ji and they have not been allowed. Even her brother was not allowed to enter her residence on Eid this year.”

Para stated that the party had also sent a request to the former Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to allow party members from Jammu to meet Mufti, “However the request was denied even then.”

