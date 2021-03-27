Four-phase UP panchayat polls to begin April 15

“In the first phase there are 18 districts, 19 districts in the second phase, 20 in the third phase and 18 districts in the fourth phase,” said the SEC.

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) Friday announced the dates of the four-phase panchayat elections, which will begin on April 15. The results will be announced on May 2.

In a notification, the polling body said the nomination process for the first phase would begin April 4, while the deadline for withdrawing candidature is April 7. Nomination papers will be distributed at the district level from March 27.

