Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Four people wave saffron flags at Taj Mahal complex; held

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said this was done under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur.

By: PTI | Agra | Updated: January 5, 2021 1:33:00 am
Four people were arrested here on Monday after they waved saffron flags at the Taj Mahal complex, police said.

The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended them after which they were handed over to police.

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur.

Police have registered a case against them, he said

