Four of Punjab family ‘involved in drug trade’ murdered in their sleep

Four members of a family along with their driver were killed at village Kairon of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday night.

Head of the family Brij Lal (60), his son Bunty (25), two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur (24) and Jaspreet Kaur (28), and family driver Gursahib Singh (35) were found murdered in the house. The throats of all five victims were slit while they were sleeping in separate rooms.

However, four children sleeping in the house were not harmed. A seven-year-old girl from the family informed neighbours about the blood-soaked bodies of her kin.

Brij Lal and his four sons were booked in at least 49 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were all out on bail.

It is not clear if Gursahib, the driver, was booked in any case.

“At least 49 cases of drug smuggling were registered against Brij Lal and his four sons. It seems they all were out on bail. We have been checking records to see if any of them was convicted in any case. We have zeroed in on some persons. We will soon arrest the murderers,” said DSP Patti Kuljinder Singh.

