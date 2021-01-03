Four of a family found dead in Gujarat, mass suicide suspected

The family had gone missing on December 31 evening, police said. (Representational)

Two days after four members of a family, including two minors, went missing from their residence their bodies were found hanging from a tree at a village in Modasa rural area of Aravalli on Saturday, police said. Initial investigation suggested it to could a case of “mass suicide”, police said.

Kalusinh Parmar (32), Jyotika Parmar (30), Mayank Parmar (7) and Taniyo Parmar (5) are residents of Gajan village under Modasa rural, police said. The family had gone missing on December 31 evening, police said. A search operation, however, was launched Saturday morning after a complaint of missing persons was filed.

“It was on Saturday morning that Kalusinh’s father Vaktusinh Parmar filed a complaint with the local police station. In the evening, the four bodies were found hanging from a tree at an isolated spot on the outskirts of Gajan village. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. We suspect they died two days ago. We have not recovered any note from the spot and further action will be taken after investigation,” a police officer said.

According to police sources, Parmar was facing financial difficulties of late and was unemployed since lockdown.