Four of a family among five killed in shooting incident near hotel in Guwahati

According to preliminary investigation, the matter appeared to stem from a property dispute between the owners of Hotel Bilas Inn and the lessee, who has now been arrested.

Written by: Shinjini Ghosh
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 04:30 AM IST
Four of a family among five killed in shooting incident near hotel in GuwahatiAccording to preliminary investigation, the matter appeared to stem from a property dispute between the owners of Hotel Bilas Inn and the lessee, Gogoi. (Representational image)
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At least five people were killed and another was injured in a shooting incident near a hotel in Guwahati on Monday. Senior police officials said the accused was caught within an hour of the incident, which took place in the city’s Bora Service area.

The accused has been identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi.

According to preliminary investigation, the matter appeared to stem from a property dispute between the owners of Hotel Bilas Inn and the lessee, Gogoi.

Four of the five deceased belonged to the hotel owner’s family, police said.

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Addressing the media, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that the person injured in the firing incident was undergoing treatment.

“Six persons sustained gunshot injuries and five succumbed to it. The accused has been apprehended and the weapon seized. We think the incident stemmed from a property dispute regarding the lease of the hotel,” Mahanta said.

The incident took place around 9 pm.

“The accused was apprehended within an hour. Scientific investigation is on,” Mahanta said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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