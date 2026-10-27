Four of a family among five killed in shooting incident near hotel in Guwahati

At least five people were killed and another was injured in a shooting incident near a hotel in Guwahati on Monday. Senior police officials said the accused was caught within an hour of the incident, which took place in the city’s Bora Service area.

The accused has been identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi.

According to preliminary investigation, the matter appeared to stem from a property dispute between the owners of Hotel Bilas Inn and the lessee, Gogoi.

Four of the five deceased belonged to the hotel owner’s family, police said.

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Addressing the media, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that the person injured in the firing incident was undergoing treatment.