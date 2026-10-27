National Conference veterans in, Jammu face out as Omar Abdullah shakes up cabinet

Under the rules, a Union Territory Cabinet can have up to 10% of the Assembly's strength.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 12:29 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (PTI Photo)
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has inducted four new ministers in his cabinet while dropping an Independent legislator, Satish Sharma.

The oath ceremony of the newly inducted ministers took place at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the council of ministers.

The new inductees include three National Conference veterans — Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameem Firdous and Mir Saifullah. While Sagar and Saifullah have been ministers in the Omar Abdullah cabinet from 2008 to 2014, Firdous was Chairperson of the J-K State Commission for Women with a status of Minister of State (MoS).

The fourth inductee is Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, who represents south Kahsmir’s Pahalgam constituency.
Chief Minister Omar has dropped independent legislator Satish Sharma from the cabinet. Sharma was the only minister from the mainland Jammu comprising four districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua that overwhelmingly voted for the BJP in 2024 elections. With Sharma dropped, mainland Jammu now has no representation in the cabinet.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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