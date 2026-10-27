National Conference veterans in, Jammu face out as Omar Abdullah shakes up cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has inducted four new ministers in his cabinet while dropping an Independent legislator, Satish Sharma.

The oath ceremony of the newly inducted ministers took place at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the council of ministers.

The new inductees include three National Conference veterans — Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameem Firdous and Mir Saifullah. While Sagar and Saifullah have been ministers in the Omar Abdullah cabinet from 2008 to 2014, Firdous was Chairperson of the J-K State Commission for Women with a status of Minister of State (MoS).