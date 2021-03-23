Four Naxal cadres surrender to police in Gadchiroli

While Dinesh and Nakul carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh for their capture, Neela and Sharad carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, police said.

Four senior Naxal cadres including a married couple surrendered before Gadchiroli police on Tuesday. Collectively there was a reward of Rs 22 lakh for their capture.

Dinesh alias Dayaram Naitam, 28, working as Bhamragad area commander, had 11 offences including six of murder and three of arson registered against him, police said. He had joined the armed movement in 2006 as Tipagad dalam member, police said.

Nakul alias Sukhaluram Madawi, 35, had joined the Naxal movement in 2002 as Tipagad dalam member, police said. He has several offences, including murder, arson and landmine blast, registered against him, police said.

His wife Neela Kumre, 34, joined the movement in 2005 as Kasamsur dalam member, police said. She, too, had several offences like murder and arson against her name, police said.

The fourth cadre to surrender was Sharad alias Govinda Atla, 26, who had joined Chatgaon dalam in 2011 and had eight offences registered against him, police said.

A dalam is a group of armed Naxals in charge of a particular area.

With this, the number of surrendered Naxals since 2019 has gone up to 37. These include four divisional commanders, two dalam commanders, two deputy dalam commanders, 28 members and one militia member.