Four more test Covid positive in Panchkula

As many as 107 of these cases have been reported from inside the district while the rest hail from other cities and are being counted under an outsiders’ tally. As many as 107 of these cases have been reported from inside the district while the rest hail from other cities and are being counted under an outsiders’ tally.

FOUR MORE persons, including a student who flew in from Kazakistan and a 76-year-old with kidney problems, tested positive for coronavirus from Panchkula on Friday, taking the total number of cases who have tested positive in the district to 156.

As many as 107 of these cases have been reported from inside the district while the rest hail from other cities and are being counted under an outsiders’ tally.

The student who has flown in from Kazakistan is 21 years old and is undergoing hotel quarantine in Sector 5 of Panchkula. He is a resident of police line extension in Sector 25, Panchkula.

The 76-year-old, a resident of Sector 12, was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula and was receiving treatment when she tested positive from a private lab. She would be re-examined to ascertain the final status of the case.

A 20-year-old female with travel history from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, a resident of Manikpur Devilal in Panchkula, has also tested positive.

Another 25-year-old female, a resident of Mahadev Colony in Surajpur area of the district, is also among the four to test positive on Friday. Her contact tracing had not yet begun and the health authorities are trying to find out how she may have contracted the virus.

Entry into Saral Centre restricted

The DC’s office has taken a step to curb the long lines forming outside Saral Centre at district secretariat. In a notice issued, the DC has requested people coming to Panchkula secretariat to submit online applications to get a scheduled time to reach the Centre. “This will save their time as well and will also save the expenses incurred on arrival,” the press statement said.

Only appointments that have been booked in advance will be entertained, the office has said.

Furthermore, the person should be present 15 minutes before the scheduled time with all the necessary documents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd