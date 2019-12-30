Four more Navy personnel arrested by Andhra police for ‘spying’ for Pakistan links

These eleven sailors fell into a honey trap in September 2018 and allegedly received money through hawala for passing on sensitive information. These eleven sailors fell into a honey trap in September 2018 and allegedly received money through hawala for passing on sensitive information.

The Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh has arrested four more Indian Navy sailors—three from Mumbai Naval Base and one from Karwar Naval Base—for allegedly passing on sensitive information to a Pakistani handler.

On December 20, the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department busted an espionage racket in the Indian Navy and had arrested seven sailors. They are accused of passing on sensitive information like locations of naval ships and submarines to a Pakistani handler. Sources said that on December 29, four more sailors who had also passed on information were arrested and brought to Vijayawada and produced before a local court.

These eleven sailors fell into a honey trap in September 2018 and allegedly received money through hawala for passing on sensitive information. A hawala operator from Mumbai was also arrested. The Counter Intelligence operation to bust the espionage racket was code-named Dolphin’s Nose after the hill in Visakhapatnam where the Navy has its residential quarters.

After the espionage racket was busted, the Indian Navy on December 27 banned the use of smartphones, social media and Facebook by personnel while on ships, and at the bases and naval defence facilities.

