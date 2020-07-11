Four more deaths in Punjab, 59 patients on oxygen support, 9 on ventilator

Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 61, followed by Ludhiana (41) and Patiala and Mohali (22 each). Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 61, followed by Ludhiana (41) and Patiala and Mohali (22 each).

Four more Covid patients died in Punjab, taking the state toll to 187 on Friday. With 217 new cases, the state now has a tally of 7,357.

The number of patients on oxygen support hit another high with 59 while nine patients are on ventilator support. As per the official media bulletin, 5,017 patients have been discharged and there are 2,153 active cases.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar (65-year-old man), Mohali (57-year-old man), Fatehgarh Sahib (56-year-old woman) and Jalandhar (67-year-old man).

Three policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive. A 47-year-old head constable posted as personal security officer (PSO) with ACP-1 (detective) at CIA-1 tested positive. A 56-year-old sub-inspector (SI) posted at Moti Nagar police station tested positive. A 53-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at division number 7 police station also tested positive. All three are asymptomatic, said Ashwini Gotyal, Additional DCP (HQ).

The other districts which reported fresh cases were Amritsar (16), Sangrur (13), Gurdaspur (8), Nawanshahr and Bathinda (5 each), Pathankot and Ferozepur (4 each), Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Ropar (3 each), Fatehgarh Sahib (2) and Barnala, Fazilka, Moga, Muktsar and Faridkot (1 each).

Of the new cases, the source of infection was not immediately known for 107 cases, 93 were contacts of Covid patients and 17 had travel history outside the state including two who returned from abroad.

Amritsar has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (51), followed by Ludhiana with 30 deaths and Jalandhar with 23 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (1,287), followed by Jalandhar (1,110) and Amritsar (1,021).

