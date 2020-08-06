Four months before death, Sushant kin told police his life was ‘going downhill’

In February, four months before actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his police officer brother-in-law O P Singh messaged a senior Mumbai police officer claiming that the family feared his life was “going downhill” and was at risk, and that he had “surrendered to a manipulative group of people”.
Rajput’s father K K Singh had earlier said that the reason he approached Bihar Police with a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty was that Mumbai Police had not acted on complaints sent to them as early as February.
O P Singh, an IGP-rank Haryana cadre police officer posted as Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, had spoken to and corresponded with then DCP Zone IX P S Dahiya over WhatsApp. Screenshots of the messages seen by The Indian Express include one written to O P Singh by one of Rajput’s sisters, a Delhi-based lawyer, which too he had forwarded to Dahiya. The message names two of Rhea Chakraborty’s associates, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy “to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically”.
However, Dahiya said he could not have taken action without a written complaint.
“I was also asked to call Rhea for questioning. However, they were not willing to give any written complaint. I informed him (Singh) that in the absence of a formal complaint I cannot illegally call someone to the police station,” Dahiya told The Indian Express.
