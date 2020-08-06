scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News

Four months before death, Sushant kin told police his life was ‘going downhill’

Rajput's father K K Singh had earlier said that the reason he approached Bihar Police with a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty was that Mumbai Police had not acted on complaints sent to them as early as February.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 6, 2020 12:55:21 am
Sushant Singh Rajput case cbi Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now been transferred to CBI.

In February, four months before actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his police officer brother-in-law O P Singh messaged a senior Mumbai police officer claiming that the family feared his life was “going downhill” and was at risk, and that he had “surrendered to a manipulative group of people”.

Rajput’s father K K Singh had earlier said that the reason he approached Bihar Police with a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty was that Mumbai Police had not acted on complaints sent to them as early as February.

O P Singh, an IGP-rank Haryana cadre police officer posted as Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, had spoken to and corresponded with then DCP Zone IX P S Dahiya over WhatsApp. Screenshots of the messages seen by The Indian Express include one written to O P Singh by one of Rajput’s sisters, a Delhi-based lawyer, which too he had forwarded to Dahiya. The message names two of Rhea Chakraborty’s associates, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy “to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically”.

However, Dahiya said he could not have taken action without a written complaint.

“I was also asked to call Rhea for questioning. However, they were not willing to give any written complaint. I informed him (Singh) that in the absence of a formal complaint I cannot illegally call someone to the police station,” Dahiya told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement