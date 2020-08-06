Four months before death, Sushant kin told police his life was ‘going downhill’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now been transferred to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now been transferred to CBI.

In February, four months before actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his police officer brother-in-law O P Singh messaged a senior Mumbai police officer claiming that the family feared his life was “going downhill” and was at risk, and that he had “surrendered to a manipulative group of people”.

Rajput’s father K K Singh had earlier said that the reason he approached Bihar Police with a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty was that Mumbai Police had not acted on complaints sent to them as early as February.

O P Singh, an IGP-rank Haryana cadre police officer posted as Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, had spoken to and corresponded with then DCP Zone IX P S Dahiya over WhatsApp. Screenshots of the messages seen by The Indian Express include one written to O P Singh by one of Rajput’s sisters, a Delhi-based lawyer, which too he had forwarded to Dahiya. The message names two of Rhea Chakraborty’s associates, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy “to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically”.

However, Dahiya said he could not have taken action without a written complaint.

“I was also asked to call Rhea for questioning. However, they were not willing to give any written complaint. I informed him (Singh) that in the absence of a formal complaint I cannot illegally call someone to the police station,” Dahiya told The Indian Express.

