Four month tussle over dog ends after DNA test in Madhya Pradesh

A four-month tussle over a three-year-old black Labrador in MP’s Hoshangabad district has been settled after a DNA test proved that a journalist was the rightful owner of the dog. Police handed over Coco the dog to Shadab Khan on Friday, a day after receiving the DNA test results.

The case came to light on November 18 when Khan, who works with a regional media house, filed a complaint at the Dehat police station stating that Coco, which had been missing since August, had been wrongly detained by one Krutik Shivhare, allegedly a local ABVP leader.

Thereafter, a constable was sent to Shivhare’s house and the dog was handed over to Khan after verification of the dog’s purchase certificate and vaccination slips. The next day, Shivhare reached the police station and claimed that his dog ‘Tiger’, which he had purchased from Itarsi in August, had been wrongfully taken away by the police.

On Khan’s suggestion, police agreed to conduct a DNA test to settle the dispute. He also agreed to pay Rs 30,000 for the test.

On Friday, Inspector Anoop Singh Nagjnain, the in-charge of Dehat police station, said, “We received the reports yesterday which were as per Shadab’s claim and subsequently the dog was handed over to him…”