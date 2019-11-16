Gujarat: Four-month-old dies onboard Surat-Mumbai flight

A four-month-old infant on board a SpiceJet Surat-Mumbai flight Friday fell unconscious and was later declared dead on arrival by doctors in a private hospital in Mumbai. The cause of death is yet to be known.

Advertising

Sources in the Surat Airport said that the family along with other passengers entered into the airport around 7 am. After clearing all the procedures, their flight departed around 7:50 am.

Police said that the child was fed by her mother Preeti Jindal around 5:30 am and was awake while entering the airport. She was asleep when the family members boarded the flight.

When the flight landed at the Mumbai airport at 9:50 am, the mother tried to wake her up but the child failed to respond, following which the shocked family immediately informed the flight crew. The crew members then informed the Mumbai Airport traffic control and a medical assistance service was called, Sahar Police officials at Mumbai airport said.

Advertising

The infant was rushed to a private hospital where she did not respond to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and was shifted to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors, police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

“We have registered an accidental death complaint into the incident and have started a probe. The cause of death is not yet known. Some fluids have been taken from the infant’s body which was later sent to J J Hospital for lab analysis. At present, it is difficult to say anything about the death as we are waiting for the report,” Sahar police station inspector Shashikant Mane said.

The body was handed over to the family members Friday afternoon for final rites. The SpiceJet spokesperson could not be reached despite repeated attempts.