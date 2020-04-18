Four militants killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

The two militants slain there were identified as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain. (Representational) The two militants slain there were identified as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain. (Representational)

Four militants in Jammu and Kashmir, two of whom had recently attacked a police party, were killed in separate encounters on Friday.

One of the gunfights took place in Kishtwar district. The two militants slain there were identified as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain. They had killed a Special Police Officer and injured another near Dacchan area earlier this week, before decamping with their weapons, police said.

The weapons were recovered after Friday’s encounter near Sounder village.

Ashiq had been released from prison 20 days earlier after getting bail in an abduction and rape case.

The other encounter took place in Dairoo village in South Kashmir’s Shopian in the early hours.

Shopian SP Amritpal Singh told The Indian Express that the two militants killed there were “unidentified”. “No (family) approached us. So we are burying them somewhere in Baramulla (North Kashmir),” he said.

Two families, however, came forward to claim their bodies.

Rafi Ahmad Dar, from Shopian, said his brother Asif Ahmad Dar was among the two militants killed in Dairoo village.

“My brother called me and said he is trapped. I informed the SHO as well that we have received a call and requested him hand over the body to us.”

Dar went missing last year in March and is said to have joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another family from Ganawpora village in Shopian claimed that their son Ashiq Magrey had been killed on Friday.

“We came to know from locals that he was also there. But we didn’t receive any call from him,” said his uncle Abdul Majeed. He said Magrey joined militant ranks at the end of 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd