Four militants killed in encounter in Anantnag district: J&K Police

Police sources said they recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the site of the encounter. (Representational Image) Police sources said they recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the site of the encounter. (Representational Image)

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. According to police officers, the four were operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

A J&K Police spokesperson said that joint forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Watarigam area of Dialgam, Anantnag on Sunday. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint search party,” said the official.

In the ensuing gunbattle, the four militants were killed. They were identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, who was district commander of LeT; Omar Ameen Bhat, Sajad Ahmed Bhat and Gulzar Ahmed Bhat. While Omar and Sajad were affiliated to LeT, Gulzar was with Hizbul, said police officials.

Police sources said they recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

J&K Police DIG (South Kashmir Range) Atul Goel told reporters that the forces received a specific input about these militants Saturday night and they launched an operation immediately. “In the morning, the hiding terrorists tried to break the cordon. in the retaliation, four terrorists were killed,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.