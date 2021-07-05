Four men rob filling station of Rs 1.25L at gun-point near Kurali

Police registered the case and initiated investigation. The robbery had taken place at around 2 am on Sunday.

Four unidentified robbers had robbed Rs. 1.25 lakh cash from a filling station in Sahora village near Kurali on Sunday. The robbers had come in a cab and fired gun shots in the air before committing the robbery near the main Kharar-Kurali road. Police registered the case and initiated investigation. The robbery had taken place at around 2 am on Sunday.

This is the second such incident in the district in last two days when the robbers had come in a cab and committed the robbery with same modus-operandi. Earlier, some robbers had intercepted a pick-up van and snatched cash and cell phone from the driver near IISER light point in Mohali.

The Sunday’s incident had happened at BPCL Filling station located at Sahora village. The owner of the filling station, S Kamboj said that at around 2 am, four men who were in Toyota Etios cab had come to his filling station and four men had come out of it.

“The robbers were carrying pistols, at that time my two employees were outside, the robbers with their faces covered fired gun shots in the air to scare the employees as one of them attempted to run, then the robbers had fled after taking away Rs. 1.25 lakh cash,” Kamboj added.

Acting on the complaint, police registered the case on the charges of robbery and the relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police officials said that the robbers were captured in the CCTV cameras and they were investigating the case.

“It seems that a similar gang had committing it, the robbery which had taken place near IISR light point has a similarity that the robbers had come in a Toyota Etios cab, we shall soon solve the case and arrest the culprits,” the officials said.