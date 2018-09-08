Four members of a family hacked to death in UP

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were found hacked to death at their house in Bighaiya village of Allahabad on Friday. An infant girl is the sole survivor.

Police suspect that the murders were planned in advance over a property dispute and the family members of the dead have accused other family members. No arrests have been made in the case till now.

Kamlesh Devi (52), her 32-year-old daughter Kiran, Kiran’s husband Pratap Narayan Mishra (35) and the couple’s son Virat (5) were killed with sharp weapons.

Virat’s two-month-old sister survived. Devi’s two other daughters live with their in-laws.

The four bodies were discovered by neighbours after they heard the infant crying, said police.

“The victims were attacked with sharp weapons on the head and neck. Kamlesh was found in one room while the others were found in another. The baby was found crying next to their bodies,” said Surendra Nath, Soraon police station house officer.

While no arrests have been made yet, police said they are investigating the case based on a complaint lodged by Pratap’s uncle Radha Krishna who has accused another of Devi’s son-in-law Amar, his father (name not mentioned in FIR) and Devi’s husband’s brothers Om Prakash, Lalla and Manoj. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the infant has been sent to stay with relatives.

