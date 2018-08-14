Four Maratha suicides, same story: Few jobs but many dreams

Abadar’s wife Mankarna, their children in Nanded. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Abadar’s wife Mankarna, their children in Nanded. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Since the latest round of the Maratha agitation for 16 per cent reservation began, there have been at least ten suicides, spread across eight districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra. The Sakal Maratha Samaj Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the protests, claims the number of those who have killed themselves in support of the demand has crossed 10.

The Indian Express profiles four of the deaths:

Kakasaheb Dattatrey Shinde, 27

Kaygaon village, Aurangabad

In a small drawing room, images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jeejabai outnumber those of the family of three that inhabits the house. Kakasaheb himself smiles from a frame in a corner, which now has a burning oil lamp before it.

On July 23, Kakasaheb, who had studied up to Class 10 and worked as a driver, earning Rs 15,000 a month, jumped from a bridge in the village into river Godavari. He was among the 300-odd youths who had gathered there for a ‘Jalsamadhi Andolan’, as part of the Maratha quota agitation.

Kakasaheb’s mother Meerabai, 45, and father Dattatrey Shinde, 51, insist their son has sacrificed himself for the cause of the community. But they can’t really say why.

The family owns an acre of land in which they have currently sown sugarcane. Besides, Dattatrey works as a mistri, overseeing small house constructions, while Meerabai works as a labourer on other farms apart from own. Their younger son, Avinash, 23, who also studied up to Class 10, tills the family land.

Kakasaheb stayed away from home as part of his work, and visited about once a month, when he would give his parents some of his earnings. Says Avinash, “Kakasaheb was first employed by Shiv Sena ex-mayor Gajanan Barawle in Aurangabad. For the last seven years, he was working with Shiv Sena zilla youth chief Santosh Mane. My brother was like part of the Mane family. He worked and lived at their house.”

Says Meerabai, “We always earned enough… I had never seen Kakasaheb unhappy.” This year, the family had been planning to get him married and had started looking for girls.

It was Avinash, an active member of the Sambhaji Brigade, who was more active in the Maratha quota agitation, say the parents.

What happened on July 23 was on the spur of the moment, they believe. Since the protesters gathered on the bridge had threatened “jal samadhi”, when no one went into the river, murmurs went around that it was all talk. At this moment, a couple of protesters took their shirts off but were stopped by police. Then, taking everybody by surprise, Kakasaheb flung himself into the water.

A rally by supporters of Maratha Kranti Morcha in Pune on Tuesday. (Photo: Arul Horizon) A rally by supporters of Maratha Kranti Morcha in Pune on Tuesday. (Photo: Arul Horizon)

Kachru Digambar Kalyane, 41

Dabadh village, Nanded

Kachru lost his father when still a child, and had to do odd jobs to support his mother’s cancer treatment, and later to complete his graduation. After that, he also did some typing and computer courses. With a BA degree and those additional qualifications, Kachru had hoped to land a “decent job”, the family says. But one after the other, he failed several exams for government jobs.

Seven years ago, he took up work as a waiter in Hotel Punjab in his taluka, earning Rs 6,000-7,000 per month. After that hotel shut temporarily last year, he was forced to join a village hotel for Rs 4,000 a month.

The family initially had 5 acres but Kachru had to sell all of it 15-20 years ago to get his sisters married. Wife Kavita says they had been forced to send two of their daughters to an uncle last year in another village, who paid partly for their studies and food.

Says cousin Govind, “Kalyane always wondered why despite education and hard work, he could not get a good job. He would often say that he would do something to ensure that at least his children got the benefit of reservation.”

However, sitting in their three-room house with cracked walls and an iron-sheet roof that is leaking in the rain, Kavita as well as Kachru’s mother Saraswatibai still can’t believe he was desperate enough to kill himself. On July 29, Kachru was found hanging at his home.

Kavita talks about the dreams he had for his daughters Komal (who is appearing for Class 10 boards this year), Kanchan (Class 9) and Kartiki (Class 4). Tears rolling down her face, the 30-year-old says, “He used to speak in English with them. They are all very good in studies.”

While Komal and Kanchan are home now, Kartiki, who has been adopted by a social organisation, will return to Shakuntal School where she gets free boarding and lodging.

Komal, who finds herself in the same place as her father was years ago, says she doesn’t want to depend on reservation. “Frankly, I feel nothing about it. Instead of getting entangled in quota, I feel we should rise above it and succeed.”

But there is one thing common: like Kachru, Komal too wants a government job.

A bandh call for Aurangabad and other parts of Maharashtra led to violence in various places. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) A bandh call for Aurangabad and other parts of Maharashtra led to violence in various places. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Ganpatrao Abadar, 35

Sawargaon village, Nanded

Villagers say Abadar, who owned 1 acre of land, talked repeatedly of “doing something” for the cause of reservation.

His wife Mankarna, 27, a daily wager who prepares midday meals at the local anganwadi, says he was fixated on this since attending a series of meetings over the last few months.

Still, she never expected Abadar to kill himself. The 35-year-old jumped off the rooftop of their one-storey home on August 5. The night before, Mankarna says, he had been discussing homework with daughter Dhanashree, who is in Class 8. Their younger son, Venkatesh, 6, wants to become a doctor.

Family members believe the recent unrest plus disappointment over his prospects — Abadar had studied up to Class 8 — pushed him to the edge. Says younger brother Bhagwanrao, “From 2009 to 2014, he had worked in a sugar factory in Nanded. But he was not made a permanent employee.” His wife, who has studied till Class 12, meanwhile, failed to get a permanent job at the anganwadi.

Then, for a while, Abadar dabbled in selling milk, cycling 10-12 km with the 15-20 litres he got from the family’s two cows. But that venture too failed.

So lately, he had started working as a daily wage farm labourer, apart from tilling his land, earning Rs 200 to Rs 300 a day.

Family members say that what worried Abadar most was that without reservation and without money to buy a college seat, his children too would end up like him.

Kanif Dattatrey Yeole, 40

Dongarkini village, Beed

Bagyashree Yeole remembers that she had gone out to the farm after household chores, while their children Komal, Kanchan and Hariom were at home studying when, around afternoon on August 4, Kanif reportedly consumed poison, killing himself.

With not enough earnings from his small 2 acre farm, Kanif would go for work in sugarcane fields in nearby Solapur to make ends meet — like almost 80 per cent of the men and women in the village. The money he and his wife, who also works as a daily wager, made had helped them build their two-room house.

Kanif’s brother Dadasaheb Yeole, who lives in an adjoining home, says, “Kanif had participated in the agitation for Maratha reservation a couple of times recently. The demand was weighing on his mind.”

While Komal is in college, Kanchan has finished her Class 12, and Hariom is in Class 10. However, the family says, they never thought Kanif was worried enough about them to take the extreme step.

Lahu Chand Yeole, the village postman, disagrees. Kanif’s concerns were the same as that of many other Maratha parents, he says. “Open category parents ask why they have to pay higher fees despite better marks.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App