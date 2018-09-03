Four Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The statement said that the firing lasted for more than an hour and after the exchange of fire ended, four bodies were found in the search operation. (Representational) The statement said that the firing lasted for more than an hour and after the exchange of fire ended, four bodies were found in the search operation. (Representational)

FOUR MAOISTS were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. Officials said the encounter was carried out by the District Reserve Guard and a Special Task Force of Narayanpur district police based on specific intelligence inputs.

A senior police official said the encounter took place in the Abhujhmaad jungles near Gumiyabeda village. D M Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Operations, told The Indian Express, “Four Maoists, including two senior cadre, have been killed in the encounter. There was a specific intelligence input. Weapons such as an INSAS have been recovered as well,” he said.

A press note issued by the Narayanpur police said they had information on presence of members of the Nelnar area committee, Nelnar Local Operation Squad and Jhara Local Operation Squad in the village, which comes under the Kukdajhor police station limits.

The statement said that the firing lasted for more than an hour and after the exchange of fire ended, four bodies were found in the search operation. Two of the bodies remain unidentified, it said.

While one of the killed Maoist was identified as Somlu, an alleged member of the Nelnar Area Committee, the other, a woman cadre, was identified as Ratti, the commander of the Jhara Local Operation Squad. The weapons recovered include 1 INSAS rifle, 1 .303 rifle, two 12 bore rifles, one IED, and live ammunition.

