Four Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh

A sub-inspector and four Maoists were killed in a gunbattle in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Friday night.

The encounter took place when a police team, conducting a search operation in Manpur region, came face-to-face with the ultras, sources said.

Rajnandgaon SP Jitendra Shukla said the incident took place at around 9.30 pm. “A team of 28 men from three police stations had gone to Paddonivillage after receiving information that some Maoists from the Manpur Mohala committee were there. A part of the team led by Madanwada sub-inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma came across the Maoists, who opened fire,” Shukla said.

Sharma succumbed to bullet wounds. A divisional committee member and an area committee member, were among the four Maoists killed.

“We have retrieved all four bodies as well as arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle. Some of the Maoists who fled the scene also might have suffered bullet injuries. We got back-up forces and searched the entire region,” SP Shukla said.

Rajnandgaon has seen multiple Maoist-related incidents.

On Thursday the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force found an “explosives dump”, including gun powder, country-made ammunition and wires used to make explosives.

