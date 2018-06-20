Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Four killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

The fourth deceased, a man in his fifties, was yet to be identified, Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said, adding that the four injured were admitted to a hospital.

By: PTI | Mathura | Published: June 20, 2018 12:53:51 am
A speeding tanker truck mowed down four people, including three examinees of a police recruitment examination, in the Vrindavan Kotwali police station area at Mathura on Tuesday, police said.

The examinees have been identified as Puja Raina (25), Arun (22) and Girish (24), Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said.

The fourth deceased, a man in his fifties, was yet to be identified, he said, adding that the four injured were admitted to a hospital.

