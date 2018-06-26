Four killed in blast in UP scrap shop, bomb suspected

Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Army teams also visited the spot. (Representational) Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Army teams also visited the spot. (Representational)

Four persons were killed and three seriously injured in a powerful explosion inside a scrap shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar Monday morning. The scrap shop is located in Sarvat Road under Civil Lines police station area. While police could not confirm what led to the explosion, they suspect that a bomb may have caused it.

“The scrap dealer had recently got what they thought was a defused bomb from somewhere and it may have belonged to the Army. It might have exploded while they tried to dismantle it,” said D K Tyagi, Civil Lines police station in-charge. “We have sent samples from the spot to the forensic lab in Agra.”

Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Army teams also visited the spot. ATS IG Asim Kumar Arun said that the evidence so far did not suggest a terror angle. Despite many attempts, Army officials could not be reached for comment.

Police identified the deceased as scrap dealer Nawazish (38), building owner Nissar (52), Shahzad (34) and Tazim (46).

