Four kids burnt alive as Punjab school van catches fire:14-yr-old who saved 4 lives recommended for bravery award

Amandeep Kaur (14) was the first one to raise an alarm when she pointed out a strange smell coming from inside the vehicle the moment it started from the school campus. She saved four kids after the van caught fire and took them to the school building for help.

Her name has now been recommended by Sangrur DC for a bravery award by CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Amandeep, who lives next to the residence of Simranjeet and Navjot, is a Class 9 student. “As soon as the van started off, I told the sir (teacher-cum-driver Dalbir Singh) that some smell was coming from the van.. but sir started driving it. I repeated again that smell was increasing, but he started looking here and there, and then at minor kids sitting close to him. Later, the fire was visible and we were forced to come out by breaking the windows of the van.”

Amandeep added,”I broke one window and moved out. I then helped four children come out. There were others too who had come to help. I ran towards the school building with those four kids who were crying bitterly.”

Her father, Satnam Singh, said,”I am proud that my daughter was able to help out a few kids. Those who have died were also our own as all children used to play together. But I am happy at least she could save some of them.”

DC Sangrur said,”The girl did not only try to douse flames, but she even risked her life to rescue other children traveling with her. She pulled out 4 of them. We have sent her name to CM to honour her for her bravery.”

